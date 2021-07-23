A family-of-three has been discovered all deceased.

The family and another friend are suspected to have been poisoned to death on Wednesday, July 21.

The family completed building their house on Tuesday, and moved in on Wednesday, only to be found deceased the day after.

The family, which includes the new landlord, Yekini Taoreed, his wife, Oma and their 13-year-old daughter, were found unresponsive on the ground.

A family friend, who came with his wife to celebrate Sallah, was also found dead, while his wife is said to have been hospitalised and in critical condition.



According to a source, “the man is a building contractor and he just finished building his house. He and his family moved in on Tuesday and on Thursday morning they were found dead with foams in their mouths and feces all over the place. I believed they were poisoned.”