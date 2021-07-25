The chief of Sehwi Chira, Nana Marfo Payin, has pleaded with the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, to improvise pragmatic procedures to address chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The chief, who doubles as Adontehene of Sehwi Bekwai traditional area, was speaking on behalf of the president of Bekwai traditional area.

Among other issues, Nana Marfo pleaded with sub-chiefs to bury their differences, while calling for a productive cooperation between the Regional Security Council, Peace Council and Regional House of Chiefs.

He reminded that disputes retard development and hamper the progress of a community.

Additionally, Nana Payin disclosed peace remained a prerequisite for progress and urged the sub-chiefs to devise preventive measures to curb issues, rather than allowing the disputes to expedite conflict and violence that negatively impact the socio-economic growth of the area.

Nana Marfo said this when the Regional Minister and his entourage paid a courtesy call on them during the distribution of study desks to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Education Directorate at Sehwi Bekwai under the minister’s ‘1 child, 1desk’ initiative.

However, in a short address by the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, he assured that they will unreservedly ensure there is peace and order maintained in the area to avoid unforeseen conflict and violence which may stampede the progress of the region as well.