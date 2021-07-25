Veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah, has said the Holy Spirit is her inspiration, as she goes topless in new birthday photos.

On Saturday, the enigmatic actress took to her Instagram page to share a total of eight pictures – four out of which had her topless.

With a strong message of hope for Nigeria she said she is unbreakable and will be restored like Nigeria.

“My name is Clarion Chukwurah, today is my birthday… I am a Nigerian and I say I am unbreakable, by grace I will be restored. To God be all the glory. Thank you, Lord! Amen,” she wrote.

Born as an only daughter to a family of four in 1964, she is a mum to Clarence Peters, music video director.

She began acting in 1979 and has been recognised as a United Nations Peace Ambassador for her charity work across Africa.

She became popular for her role in the popular soap opera ‘Mirror in the Sun’ and other Nollywood movies where she played character of a ‘bad girl’

She was the first Nigerian to win the Best Actress category at the 1982 FESPACO film festival in Burkina Faso.

Photos below: