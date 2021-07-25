Van Vicker bags best student awards as he graduates from University

Congratulations are in order for actor Van Vicker as he signs out of African University College of Communications.

Some 21 years after he completed high school, Van Vicker has bagged his first Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

Not only did he graduate with a first class honours, the refined actor etched his position as the Best Communication Student from his batch, as well as the Best Student in Strategic Communications.

On why it took him so long to enter the university, Van Vicker painfully recounted how he could not enroll in 1997 because his single mother did not have the funds.

He said had free Senior High School existed back in his days he would have been part of the 2000/2001 year group.

With B/A in the bag, Van Vicker is hopeful of completing his Masters program this December, and he is motivated and committed to go even beyond.