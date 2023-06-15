During a training session, Thomas Partey, a midfielder for the Black Stars, found a playful opportunity to tease goalkeeper Ati Zigi, much to the amusement of their teammates.

As the Black Stars were gearing up for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, Ati Zigi was showcasing his impressive football skills when Partey couldn’t resist making some funny remarks.

In a video shared on the official TikTok page of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey was seen standing alongside his equally intrigued teammates, observing Ati Zigi’s award-winning goalkeeping abilities.

Zigi effortlessly manipulated the ball with his right foot, executing intricate tricks like playing it onto his back, leaving Partey and the other players visibly impressed.

However, Thomas Partey, ever the joker, couldn’t resist poking fun at Zigi’s impressive display. He jokingly commented, “After all this skillful play, he will still concede a goal too,” causing his teammates to burst into uncontrollable laughter. The camaraderie and lighthearted banter among the players were evident in the video.

The video quickly garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians, with many leaving laughter emojis and expressing admiration for Ati Zigi’s impressive footwork.

