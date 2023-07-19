Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has joined Arsenal’s preseason camp in the USA, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners over the weekend announced the squad for the trip to the United States of America without Partey.

However, the Ghana deputy captain has teamed up with the rest of his teammates today as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Partey’s future with the Premier League has come under threat following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record signing and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

However, reports in the UK suggest that the Gunners are waiting for the right offer or keep him for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old arrived from the UK at Arsenal’s US pre-season base on Tuesday night.

Despite having his best season since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, Jorginho supplanted Partey in the Arsenal starting lineup towards the end of the season due to a dip in form.

Partey scored three goals in 40 games in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

Arsenal will face an MLS All-Star side on Thursday as part of their pre-season games.

