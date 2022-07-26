Artiste manager and chairman of Songwriter’s Association, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has slammed veteran producer, Hammer for choosing sides in the music space.

According to him, Hammer is a strong pillar in the music sphere, hence he ought not to post images of some musicians to talk about the music industry as a whole.

In a Facebook post, the music producer posted images of Black Sherif, Amaarae, Kidi and Camidoh urging Ghanaians to throw their weight behind them and some new crop of artistes.

But the post didn’t make a full impact when some industry players felt Hammer sidelined pacesetters and some young musicians who are putting Ghana on the map.

Mr Logic said: “As a huge brand as Hammer is… when you say this then all the brands come to play. There is a new breed, but you can never say that because there is no baton in music. With all due respect. It’s about changes.

“It’s like Obrafour giving a baton to Sarkodie. It’s wrong for commercial purposes. Haven’t we discussed that? If a milk brand introduces another brand over theirs, then there comes a problem.

“It’s wrong for hammer to make such a post. Hammer, you are an authority. I know your level when it comes to this area… Do you know what that means to me?”

Nonetheless, in a riposte on the same Daybreak Hitz show, Hammer said his post was misunderstood.

According to him, he didn’t put together the photos that he used for his write-up. He explained that much emphasis should be paid on the caption than the photos.

