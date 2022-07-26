President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated four new justices to the bench of the Supreme Court.

The names of the four have been forwarded to Parliament in line with legal requirement for Parliamentary vetting and approval.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, announced this on the floor of the House on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The nominations were made in line with counsel from the Judicial Council.

The nominees are: Justice Barbara Francis-Akayensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal and Justice Ernest Gawu, Justice of the High Court.