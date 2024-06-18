Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, has described the youth as the ultimate kingmakers, admonishing their full participation in the upcoming December 7 general election.

This is because over 21% of registered voters failed to turn up for the 2020 general election.

In view of this, the Kufuor Scholars Foundation, in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has launched a voter campaign aimed at improving youth participation in the December polls.

Despite over 17 million Ghanaians of voting age registering to vote in the 2020 election, only 13 million people turned up to vote.

Concerns of voter apathy, economic hardship and misgovernance are emerging as reasons why these individuals may have failed to vote.

The situation has been revealed to be more critical in the upcoming December 7 election, as a survey conducted by the Kufuor Scholars Foundation on voter interest revealed that 43 percent of every 1,000 Ghanaians plan not to vote.

Given the urgency, the Kufuor Scholars Program under the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation has partnered the National Commission for Civic Education to launch a voter campaign exercise aimed at heightening education and awareness on voting during elections.

The former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, speaking at the launch and graduation ceremony of the 2024 batch of the Kufuor Scholars, urged the Ghanaian youth to attend to their civic obligations by ensuring full participation in governance and election of leaders.

“Youth are being churn out every moment from various universities. The supreme authority is in you. The majority, and the youth. You are the ultimate kingmakers.

“Having over 70% of the youth population means that, you [youth] will be unstoppable if you [youth] become committed to doing what is right,” he said.

The Voter Campaign aims to utilize seminars, stakeholders and community engagements to sensitize the Ghanaian populace, especially the youth, on their civic electoral duties.

The campaign is themed, “Empowering future leaders: Education, democracy and civic engagement”.

The launch assembled personalities in governance and leadership, including Prof Agyemang Baffuor Duah, CEO of JAK Foundation; H.E. Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana; Dr Pascal Brenya, KSP Coordinator; Nana Ama Oppong Duah, Policy Advisor at the JAK foundation; and Irene Horsham (Esq), Rector, Mountcrest University.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, Kathleen Addy believes the full participation of the youth in elections and governance will highlight Ghana’s democracy.

“If you are willing to take money to go and vote, you might as well not vote at all. And when that happens, own up and take responsibility. Some of these are essential to why education must be deep-rooted to give people the purpose of voting.

“Whilst we encourage more people to participate and have a sense of responsibility as far as choosing a leader is concerned, we also entrench and deepen our democracy by miles,” she said.

The Kufuor Scholars Foundation has ensured the graduation of over 200 refined youth who are ready to make a change in Ghana and in Africa.

