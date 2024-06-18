Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed confidence that his team will contend for the Premier League title in the upcoming season.

This comment follows the Phobians narrowly avoided relegation with a crucial 3-2 victory over Bechem United in their final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The team finished 14th in the league standings, amassing 45 points throughout the season.

Speaking after the decisive match at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, the Ivorian manager hinted at significant changes ahead to bolster their ambitions for the title.

“Our recruitment, we are coming. We will change some things, we will change so many things and next season, we are playing for the league,” he said after the game.

“We are not coming to play for the low end of the league,” he added.

Aboubakar Ouattara took over as head coach midway through the season, succeeding Matinus Koopman and interim head coach Bashiru Abdul.