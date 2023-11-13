Stella Maris, wife of ailing renowned actor, Mr Ibu has revealed the the substantial amount of money sent to their account for his medical treatments has been hijacked by his supposed adopted daughter, Jasmine.

After the actor’s health challenge was made public, well-wishers, fans, and Nigerians in general rallied to donate generously for his treatment and recovery.

However, his wife, Stella said she had no access to the funds, as Jasmine has taken absolute control and has failed to render account to the family.

She accused Jasmine of sidelining her in all activities related to her husband, Mr Ibu, and trying to make her a stranger in her own marriage.

Stella’s remarks come after she was accused of misappropriating funds allocated for her husband’s treatment, including making plans to buy herself a car.

She admitted to requesting for a car, but clarified that it was not for her selfish gains, but to make transporting her husband to and from the hospitals easier.

Stella further alleged that, she is being blackmailed by Jasmine, adding that till date she has no information on the status of the bank account or the millions donated into it.

