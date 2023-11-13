The Oyoko Traditional stool at the Seikwa Traditional Council in the Tain district of the Bono region has mysteriously disappeared from the palace.

This incident occurred after six years of keeping the stool under lock and key following the passing of the late Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II.

The Oyoko Royal family, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II, discovered that two of their traditional stools were missing from the locked throne room.

According to Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, the Abusuapanin of the Oyoko Royal family, the decision to lock the throne room was contentious, and he had initially opposed it.

However, the room was forcefully locked by some elders of the Traditional Council and the Tain District Security Committee (DiSEC).

“I told them not to lock the room due to some traditional rites we’ll perform, but they insisted and locked it. I got the information a few weeks ago that two of the traditional stools belonging to the Oyoko Royal family are missing. I was shocked to hear that but I did nothing until the traditional leaders sent messengers, including the traditional priest officially to inform me about the missing stools,” Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng narrated.

Upon verifying the reports, it was confirmed that the stools, integral to the traditional palace, were indeed missing.

Acting swiftly, the Abusuapanin and his entourage visited the Seikwa River deity to pour libation in an attempt to catch the culprits.

Even more worrying is the fact that they also discovered that the grave of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana had been tampered with.

The Oyoko Royal family has expressed deep grief and outrage over these incidents, especially during the commemoration of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana’s 10th anniversary.

The matter has been officially reported to the Tain district police and investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the missing traditional stools and the disturbance of the late chief’s resting place.

