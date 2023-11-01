Popular Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has undergone five surgeries and will be flown abroad for further treatment.

The actor’s family disclosed this in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

According to Mr Ibu’s family, the surgeries he underwent were successful adding that they were appreciative of the donations received from Nigerians.

It read, “We want to thank God and most especially the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad.

“We called on good Nigerians, and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, most especially the donations; they came in very timely and very helpful.

“So far, Daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. Thank you, and as soon as Daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations, respectively.

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilised quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”

Exactly two weeks, the renowned actor turned to social media to solicit public aid as he confronts a health condition that may lead to the amputation of his leg.

Speaking about the gravity of his ailment, he disclosed that his doctors have warned him that amputation might be the last resort if all other options are exhausted.

Mr Ibu undergoes 5 successful surgeries