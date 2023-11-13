Fauziatu Raman, a sister of two brothers who were killed in a clash involving community miners and forestry officers has broken silence on the matter.

The incident which also left others injured occurred at Mfanti in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Fauziatu revealed their identities as Samed and Ismaila aged 35 and 25 respectively.

According to her, she spoke with them for several hours only to receive a call about two hours later, announcing the death.

“I was surprised when the call came due to the lengthy conversation we’ve already had but the caller asked if I knew the owner of the phone because he has been shot. I thought it was just one of them but rushed to the site to discover the lifeless bodies of my two brothers in a pool of blood,” she narrated.

Asked if they were miners, the distraught sister said Samed was a farmer while Ismaila was a driver.

She disclosed that, they had for the past three weeks been guarding an excavator and engine which was left in their care.

Fauziatu who believes her brothers committed no crime has called for justice.

“The older one was shot in his neck while the younger was shot at the neck of his head with the bullet penetrating through the forehead,” she said.

The shooting was in a renewed misunderstanding between forestry officers and the miners over their activities which was launched through the Lands Ministry in 2021.

Forestry officers have claimed that, the said area is within the forestry zone and that the miners do not have legal documents supporting their assertion that the place has been earmarked for community mining.

The incident has left residents in fear while others have fled.

