Former president of 3 Music and parliamentary hopeful for Okaikoi Central, Baba Sadiq Abdulai, says the creative industry can generate enormous revenue for the country if it is carefully observed and managed.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Showtyme with Andy Dosty, the politician and creative said government doesn’t have to toy with the industry since it has the potential to support development across board.

He explained that elsewhere, the creative sectors are creating jobs for millions, hence it should be milked to the core.

The creative industry has the potential to generate about five billion dollars. It doesn’t have to be toyed with. We have to empower it. Multimedia alone as a part of the creative industry, you are employing about 1,000 people and other indirect people, so which government wouldn’t want to create that?

“The creative industry can help with employment. You are not required always for super experience. Now photographers don’t charge joke money.”

Vying to become a parliamentary candidate for in the upcoming NDC primaries, he said he is poised to change the dynamics in the creative arts sector.

