There appears to be an uneasy calm between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators and the Attorney-General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, over the expedited hearing applied for in the injunction filed by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor against approving President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees.

It would be recalled that on March 20, the Speaker of Parliament suspended the consideration of the nomination of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State by President Akufo-Addo.

This action, he said, was prompted by the South Dayi MP, Mr Dafeamekpor’s injunction.

The Speaker’s move, described by many, including Mr. Dame, as a misinterpretation of the law, is claimed to be unnecessary. He claimed that an application for injunction did not hinder the Speaker from carrying out the nomination of Ministers.

On this day, March 27, the Supreme Court dismissed an application for an injunction against approving President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees.

The application, the court said was deemed frivolous and an abuse of court processes.

There was drama in court as the applicant, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and his lawyers were absent.

At a point, the case was stood down for the court to verify some facts, particularly regarding whether the bailiff served the parties, especially the Plaintiff, Mr Dafeamekpor, with a hearing notice.

The Attorney General criticised the conduct of the MP’s lawyer, describing it as the highest form of disrespect to the apex court and as professional misconduct.

Despite the absence of Mr Dafeamekpor and his lawyer, the court proceeded with the case, and heard that lawyer for the NDC legislator had refused to accept court documents to be served on him, including a hearing notice.

The lawyers for the Speaker of Parliament opposed the injunction application, arguing that it did not satisfy the requirements for an injunction to be granted.

Ultimately, the case was thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to JoyNews after the court proceedings, the Attorney-General said the court proceedings was heard seven days after it had been filed because he applied for expedited action.

The NDC had raised concerns as to why Mr Dame had not copied them on his application for expedited hearing.

According to the Director of Legal affairs of the NDC, Edudzi Tamakloe, and the lawyer for the South Dayi MP, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, they never received copies of the application for expedited hearing.

Also, they quizzed why Mr Dame would apply for an expedited hearing in this case and fail to apply same principle to an earlier lawsuit against Parliament regarding the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

This among several other topics was discussed on Joy FM’s Top Story on March 27.