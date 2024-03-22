The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, has addressed the recent internet disruption experienced in the country and emphasised the need for the country to prioritise internal inter-connectivity.

Last week Thursday, Ghana encountered significant internet disruption, highlighting vulnerabilities in the nation’s connectivity infrastructure.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Ashigbey pointed out that one of the root causes of the problem was Ghana’s reliance on external connections for essential services like email.

With these services hosted outside the country, the disruption left many unable to access basic online platforms.

Dr. Ashigbey highlighted the expense associated with data connection in Ghana, attributing it to the heavy reliance on international connections for various services.

He stressed the importance of reevaluating the country’s approach to connectivity to ensure national self-sufficiency.

This would involve restructuring internal inter-connectivity and hosting essential services within Ghana to mitigate the risks associated with external disruptions.

“So, we need to start rethinking how all of these things would go so that we can build that national self-sufficiency that goes beyond what NCA [National Communication Authority] would do. All the other telecommunication regulators need to start interacting with each other.”

Dr Ashigbey emphasised the need for cooperation with satellite players and the integration of terrestrial and subsea capacities to achieve resilience in Ghana’s internet infrastructure.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications CEO urged stakeholders to prioritise the development of a robust and resilient national internet infrastructure.

He believed that by fostering collaboration and investing in internal connectivity, Ghana can better withstand external disruptions and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services to its citizens.

ALSO READ: