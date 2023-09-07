The Programs Director for Women And Development Project(WADEP) in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, Iris Kophy, has urged teenage girls not to use their menstruation an excuse to stay out of school.

She urged girls to always take proper care of themselves during their menstruation and dispose off the pads in a safe and hygienic manner while seeking guidance and counseling from their parents, teachers, and other responsible persons when they encounter difficulties during their cycle.

In collaboration with Movement for Change, WADEP sensitised teenage girls at Kechiebi and called for community support for adolescent girls, both in schools and rural communities.

The occasion was also used to distribute free sanitary pads to the young girls.

Headmistress of Kechiebi R/C basic school, Annie Yaa Checheku, commended the organisation for the support, adding that it will go a long way to address the unhygienic practices of teenage girls during their menstrual cycles.

She said most of the girls skip school due to the high cost of sanitary which affects their studies.

The headmistress appealed to government to reduce the tax on sanitary pads and also called on individuals to support teenage girls in the area to reduce the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the Municipality.

Some beneficiaries in an interview with Adom News, acknowledged the gesture and appealed to government to reduce the prices of sanitary pads to make it cheaper for girls in the rural communities.

ALSO READ: