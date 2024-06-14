As part of the benefits stemming from the creation of new regions, Techiman, the capital of Bono East Region, now has a newly commissioned High Court, aimed at improving access to justice for residents.

The establishment of the Techiman High Court is expected to eliminate the challenges previously faced by residents who had to travel outside the region to access High Court services.

This significant development is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the judicial infrastructure within the new region.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Thursday.

In a statement read on behalf of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, by His Lordship Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, it was noted that proximity to justice is crucial for effective legal service delivery.

His Lordship Amadu emphasized the importance of the new court for the region and encouraged the local population to utilize the facility to ensure its relevance and effectiveness.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, representing the Bono East Regional Minister, highlighted the Akufo-Addo-led government’s commitment to justice delivery as evidenced by the provision of this modern court infrastructure.

Mr. Gyarko praised the initiative as a vital step towards ensuring that residents of Bono East have easy and equitable access to High Court services.

Members of the Techiman Traditional Council also expressed their satisfaction and joy over the commissioning of the new edifice, recognizing it as a milestone that will greatly benefit the community and enhance the delivery of justice in the region.