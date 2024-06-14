The chiefs and residents of Kwadwo Addaikrom in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have expressed grave concerns over the inadequate facilities at their local Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, which they claim are severely hampering the quality of healthcare delivery.

Nana Kofi Anane, the chief of Kwadwo Addaikrom, highlighted the pressing challenges facing the CHPS compound in an interview with Adom News reporter Sammy Asare.

He explained that the facility suffers from a severe shortage of accommodation for healthcare workers, with only one housing unit available. T

his lack of adequate accommodation forces most of the staff to live far from the facility, adversely affecting their ability to provide timely and efficient healthcare services.

In addition, the CHPS compound lacks washrooms for patients. This deficiency forces patients to seek restroom facilities in busy public areas or rely on local households.

Another critical issue is the absence of a dedicated labour ward. According to Chief Anane, the room designated for the healthcare worker who resides at the facility is being used for childbirth due to the lack of a proper labour ward, which compromises both privacy and the quality of maternal care.

The chief also emphasized the urgent need to upgrade the CHPS compound to the status of a health center. He pointed out that the facility is currently serving a large number of people from various surrounding communities, making it imperative to enhance its capabilities to meet the increasing healthcare demands effectively.

Chief Anane has called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to urgently address these challenges.

He stressed that upgrading the Kwadwo Addaikrom CHPS compound and providing it with the necessary amenities is crucial for improving healthcare delivery and ensuring better health outcomes for the community.