Heavyweights and hosts Germany will open UEFA Euro 2024 with a clash against Scotland, while Matchday 1 (which runs from Friday 14 to Tuesday 18 June) will also feature a potential thriller between Spain and Croatia, as well as a first look at tournament favourites France and England.

The tournament opens on Friday evening in Munich with Germany taking on Scotland in Group A. The hosts naturally start as the favourites, but Tartan Army manager Steve Clarke is optimistic that they can spring a surprise.

“We are still searching for that improvement that can close the gap on the top sides,” said Clarke. “But big tournament football can inspire the players to a higher level.”

Saturday features another Group A clash as Hungary face Switzerland in Cologne, before Group B takes centre stage, starting with Spain taking on Croatia in Berlin and followed by Italy opening the defence of their European crown against Albania in Dortmund.

Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that winning back-to-back Euros will be a tall order for his charges: “We must be ready because this is a very important competition. We are enthusiastic, and we feel the desire of all Italians to help us. We are happy to be those who bring this message and this feeling to the pitch. Our target is to return from Germany and hear Italians say, ‘We are proud of you.’”

Sunday features Poland v Netherlands in Hamburg, Slovenia looks to upset Denmark in Stuttgart, and England – regarded as one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 – will open their Group C campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

“The first game is against Serbia, that is our focus,” said Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate. “They [Serbia] have players we know from the Premier League, great strengths, and an experienced coach. This is tournament football, you must get the first game right, get the preparation right.”

Monday is headlined by France’s Group D opener against Austria in Dusseldorf, while Tuesday closes Matchday 1 with Turkey tackling Georgia and Portugal facing the Czech Republic in Leipzig – with Cristiano Ronaldo set to become the first man to feature in six European Championships.

UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 14 June

21:00: Germany v Scotland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 15 June

15:00: Hungary v Switzerland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Spain v Croatia – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Italy v Albania – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 16 June

15:00: Poland v Netherlands – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Slovenia v Denmark – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Serbia v England – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 17 June

15:00: Romania v Ukraine – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Belgium v Slovakia – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Austria v France – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Tuesday 18 June