The teacher unions who were on a nationwide strike over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director-General (D-G) of the Ghana Education Service returned to school today, November 14, 2022.

This comes after the National Labour Commission secured a restraining order against the unions from continuing with their strike.

They have, therefore, decided to return to the classrooms for academic activities which were brought to a grind to resume.

They have, however, warned that they would not hesitate to lay down their tools again if their concerns are not addressed.

The unions; Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers on November 4, 2022, declared a strike action.

The industrial action brought teaching and learning in public kindergarten, primary, JHS, SHS, and universities.

Meanwhile, they are expected to engage the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to address their concerns on Wednesday.