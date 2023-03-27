Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has expressed his discontent with Members of Parliament who voted in approval of the new ministerial nominees.

To him, the lawmakers putting their friendships and personal interests above the party’s is shameful and an act of indiscipline.

“I think that it’s shameful I think that it’s not done, I think that it’s an act of indiscipline from our honourable members. Those who did that must be punished,” he said.

“I want to be a deputy general secretary of a party that upholds rules and upholds discipline. I want to believe if this happened within the party, anybody can punish us because for me I believe in fairness.

“But this one all those who did that, they must bow down their heads in shame. But all those who stood by the party, as Ghanaians we commend them for a good job done,” he said.

He charged constituents of the MPs to blame them for the turn of events until they are able to prove their innocence.

Mr Gbande explained that party leaders alongside the MPs in unison agreed to disapprove the nominees to serve the interest of Ghanaians.

“Constituencies should hold each of their parliamentarians responsible and accountable to this action. If you’re unable to explain yourself, then you have no business in parliament.

“So this position is not to satisfy the National Chairman, it is not to satisfy the General Secretary, it is not to satisfy the presumptive flag bearer or the council of elders. It is a decision that Ghanaians want and we have taken that decision for them,” he added.

He went on, “If you think that you don’t agree with the decision, you ought to be bold enough, to be patriotic to come out and state that you are going to go against the decision for one reason or the other. But we don’t sit down and talk and all of us agree. This kind of people you cannot take to war, they’ll betray,” he fumed.

According to him, the party will conduct investigations and punish all those culpable of flouting the party decision.

He said MPs can clear themselves only if they have evidence of their vote.

“We’re conducting investigations as far as I’m concerned the burden of proof lies on the MPs individually that you’ll exonerate yourself by providing evidence. Until you do that you’re guilty of the crime.

“You have to prove your innocence and you have to prove that you upheld the party’s position. That we will do because if we’re not able to bring discipline and order to the party, we don’t have a party,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Parliament has approved nomination of the new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was after secret voting by Members of Parliament (MPs) of both Minority and Majority in Parliament.

By this, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond is now the Minister of Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is also the substantive Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, who was a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga, and the immediate-past Deputy Minister of Energy is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.