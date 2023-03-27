General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Koduah Frimpong, has commended parliament for approving the new ministerial nominees.

He explained that the action is proof that it was time for persons to set aside their political differences to serve the national interest.

“What happened on Thursday and Friday is proof that we’ve gotten to a point where we set aside our personal interests, personal ego or I will not support anything from my opposition party.

“I commend the parliamentarians, starting from the Speaker of Parliament to the majority caucus headed by Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu and the Minority Caucus led by Ato Forson. This is not NPP’s victory or NDC’s defeat, it’s Ghana’s victory.”

Mr Frimpong disclosed that since the Covid-19 pandemic sprung into the world, some allowances for government appointees have been scrapped.

To him, scrapped allowances and reduction of government appointees’ salaries are the same as reducing the size of government.

“Since Covid broke out, government appointees be it, ministers, CEOs salaries have been reduced by 30% to 50%. Some also do not enjoy fuel allowances anymore. And also allowances they get for attending meetings have all been scrapped. So it is just like reducing the ministers.”

Explaining Adwoa Sarfo’s absence during the parliamentary voting session, he said the lawmaker informed party leadership.

“Adwoa Sarfo gave vivid explanations as to why she was absent to party leadership and we accepted it.”

He debunked claims that NPP director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah said that MPs of the Minority Caucus took bribes to vote in favour of the new ministerial nominees.

To him, some members of the minority voted in approval of the ministerial nominees because of their personal interest which is fair.

“Let’s not condone these things. I will be surprised that our NPP director of Communications will say that. I don’t believe he said that,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He suggested that political parties work together as one to build a better Ghana.

Parliament approved six new ministerial nominees on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Out of the 275 Members of Parliament, three were absent including Dome Kwabenya’s Adwoa Sarfo while 272 voted.