The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has accused the Majority members of the House of using “frivolous” and “useless” tactics to delay voting on the new ministerial appointees.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante in Parliament on Friday, he said that the NPP is purposely delaying voting on the appointees, because they do not have the numbers to get the ministers-designate approved.

“One of my colleagues just drew my attention that the NPP are just 120 in the chamber. It got to time for voting, we finished with the debate, and polling booths and everything were ready, It was Afenyo-Markin who started with his shenanigans, trying to delay the process – perhaps the people who are not there they are expecting them to get here,” he said.

He added that “even when the Speaker ruled that we needed to go ahead with the voting, you have Annoh Dompreh who got up demanding that we should tilt the position of the polling booths- those are frivolous, every useless reason for which the delay is happening.”

The Tamale Central MP insisted that once the debate on the appointments has been concluded, voting must be done today (Friday) whether or not the NPP has the numbers.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin suspended sitting because the MPs could not come to a consensus.

The sitting was suspended to give the leadership of the two sides the opportunity to come to a consensus after the Majority asked that seating arrangements, ballot box placements and others be altered while the Minority insisted that the vote should go on.

The voting process was earlier postponed from Thursday evening to Friday.

Meanwhile, he added that “I wasn’t expecting our Minority Leader to make the statement he made, when he said that if they aren’t prepared to vote then because of Ramadan we should have the voting done next week.

“I totally disagree with him. It is very clear the NPP doesn’t have the numbers and that is why we are insisting that we will do the voting, we have finished with the debate, and there is nothing more left to be done, except go ahead to vote.”

These are the ministers-designate who are expected to be approved

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond has been appointed Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

2. Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Brian Acheampong has been appointed Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

3. Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, who was stationed at the Energy Ministry as Deputy Minister has been given a new post. He has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He is set to replace Charles Adu Boahen.

Stephen Amoah, K.T. Hammond and Brian Acheampong

4. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been appointed Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

5. Herbert Krapah, who was Deputy Minister at the Trade Ministry has been moved to the Energy Ministry as Deputy Minister-designate. He replaces Mohammed Amin Adam.

6. Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Amoah is now Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry to replace Herbert Krapah.

Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, Hebert Krapah and O.B Amoah

7. Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has been appointed Minister of State at the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry.