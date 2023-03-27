Ecozoil Ltd., a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has organised a training and sensitisation exercise at Azizanya in the Ada-East District, Greater Accra Region.

This programme was a collaboration between Ecozoil and the traditional authorities, Municipal Assembly and community leaders.

It was aimed at sensitising the residents of Azizanya on the importance of wearing life jackets following the recent boat accident which claimed five lives.

The training exercises formed part of Ecozoil’s monthly sensitisation and training exercise they offer to users of the Volta Lake under the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project (VLTSP) and also a response to the recent boat accident on the lake at Azizanya.

The event was attended by boat owners, the chief of Azizanya, deputy coordinating director of the Ada East District, the chief fisherman, residents of Azizanya and nearby communities who frequently engage in water-based activities.

As part of the exercise, Ecozoil distributed 100 life jackets to boat operators and members of the community.

The exercise was conducted by workers of Ecozoil and trained waters savers. About 1000 personnel received training in Basic Water Survival and Rescue Training by the Ghana Navy under the VLTSP.

The training covered areas including the importance of wearing life jackets while on water; proper use and maintenance of life jackets; basic boat safety rules and regulations.

Additionally, the trainees were taken through how to respond to emergencies on water.

The initiative by Ecozoil Ltd., was well received by the Azizanya community, with many residents expressing their gratitude for the education provided.

For his part, the Chief of Azizanya, Nene Nartey Narh Azango III, pledged to work together with Ecozoil Ltd., to continue promoting safety on the Volta Lake.

The Deputy Coordinating Director of the Ada-East District Assembly, Bernard Barnor Brock, entreated boat owners to adhere to safety practices and commended Ecozoil for their effort towards promoting safety on the Volta Lake.

He reiterated that the assembly will continue to work hand in hand with Ecozoil to enforce the wearing of life jackets to prevent drowning incidents.