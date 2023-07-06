Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife made a grand entrance at a recent event, creating a buzz among car enthusiasts on social media.

As a TECNO Brand Ambassador, Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, attended the launch of the Phantom V Fold, adding star power to the Glam Cocktail Party, where numerous industry players and brand ambassadors gathered to unveil TECNO’s new product.

Upon their arrival at the venue, Soho, the ‘More Of You’ singer and his wife were spotted stepping out of a luxurious 2023 Mercedes AMG G63, catching the attention of many admirers.

The lavish Mercedes Benz they arrived in received an outpouring of compliments from impressed onlookers.

While some speculated about a potential disagreement between the couple based on their demeanor, others chose to focus on the couple’s relationship, calling it “goals” and expressing their admiration.

