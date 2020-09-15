Spiritual father of Prophet Sylvester Ofori, who killed his wife in the United States of America (USA), has reacted to the unfortunate incident.

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako said the conduct of his ‘son’ was due to a spiritual attack.

“I noticed there was something wrong when I visited his [Sylvester] church. All his deeds showed that he had fallen and I advised him,” he noted.

Prophet Amoako, who is the Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, said his ‘son’s conduct got worse.

However, he was every surprised when he heard Prophet Ofori had killed his wife.

Play attached audio above for the full interview: