Young rich billionaire, Shatta Bandle, is feeling hyped after he was surrounded by armed policemen.

The uniformed men, seven in number, were excited to have met the social media sensation as they pose for the camera.

They stood in ‘c’ formation and allowed the petite man enough room to stand in the middle.

One of the policemen, who was satisfied with Shatta Bandle, gave him a fist bump, to give credence to the saying that ‘the police is your friend’.

Shatta Bandle, beaming with smiles, took to Instagram to express how privileged he was to have the police by his side.

He commended the service and the Armed Forces in general for their selflessness in ensuring security in the country.