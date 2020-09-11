A video of pastor Sylvester Ofori, the United States of America-based Ghanaian pastor who shot and killed his wife, Barbara Tommey, has emerged online.

The video has pastor Ofori expressly tell Barbara, in the presence of her siblings that he was going to kill her to prove that he wasn’t fake.

The video footage which has since gone viral, suggests Barbara and her siblings had gone to her marital home to retrieve some documents.

However, the peaceable mission turned violent after, Sylvester had attacked Barbara in the process even in the presence of her siblings.

Her enraged brother had stepped in and restrained Ofori from doing any more harm to Barbara, keeping him away from her the whole time.

In the ensuing argument, Barbara’s brother accused Sylvester of being a fake man of God but Ofori in response called Barbara a witch and told Barbara’s brother angrily: “If I don’t kill your sister then I am fake.”

Barbara was told to report the matter to the police but she refused, saying she didn’t want to “escalate the issue” any further.

Unfortunately, a few days later, Sylvester carried out his threat when he shot and killed Barbara Tommey several times in front of her place of work.

The heinous crime was recorded on surveillance cameras on the building.

Sylvester is currently in police custody and is facing charges of first degree murder.