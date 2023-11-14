Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu has stated that, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin cannot dictate to the House about the venue of the post 2024 Budget workshop.

This comes after Mr Bagbin directed that the workshop be held in Parliament.

The Speaker gave the directive after Members of Parliament were divided on whether to go to Rock City Hotel or Volta Serene Hotel for the workshop.

Reacting to this, the Suame Member of Parliament (MP) indicated the venue was not entirely a decision of the Speaker.

According to him, he[Kyei-Mensa] proposed that hosting the exercise in Accra will help save cost considering the current economic situation.

“I am not really concerned about the venue all that matters to me is to get a place for the workshop,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

This he noted was seconded by Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and subsequently ruled on by Speaker Bagbin.

He, however lamented the workshop may not effective as it should be when held in Accra.

“When it is held in Accra, the MPs do not come. It is not effective because constituents can troop in to make demands,” he bemoaned.

MPs will embark on a post-budget workshop to deliberate on the 2024 budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday November 15, 2023.

MPs will critically study it to enable them sufficiently debate it.

