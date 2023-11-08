Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the last Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government for the 2023 Financial Year to Parliament on Wednesday November 15, 2023.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s presentation would be pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The Leader of the House and Government Business and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced this today November 8, during a leadership briefing in Parliament.

It’s also expected that the passage of the Appropriation Bill will be on or before December 22, 2023.

Parliament will also look at a number of financial bills in addition to some major bills such as Ghana Boundaries Commission Bill, Affirmative Action Bill and Social Protection Bill.

Before it rises, the Parliament of Ghana shall see to merger of some public institutions for its efficient functions.