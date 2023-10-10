The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said they won’t back the Minority to summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison to Parliament.

According to him, the Minority has already formed a negative judgment about the Governor following its #OccupyBoG demonstration.

The Majority leader suggested that, the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) could have opted to invite the Governor for a parliamentary session to address concerns related to the new headquarters building and the reported GH¢60.8 billion loss instead of resorting to a demonstration.

The Minority has been demanding the resignation of Dr. Addison and his two deputies over allegations of mismanagement.

Initially, they had given the three officials 21 days to step down but later resorted to street protests, marching to the Central Bank’s headquarters to physically demand their resignation.

But, Dr. Addison who described the protest as “completely unnecessary” said neither he nor his two deputies will not step down.

