The Minority Leader in Parliament has urged the outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, to ensure that the house benefits from his experience while away from his post.

This comes as the Suame legislator bows out of the house’s leadership.

Earlier today, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced his new role as the Chairman of the party’s 2024 Election Manifesto Committee.

Subsequently, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced his resignation after the party formally wrote to the Speaker of Parliament about the move following a meeting in Accra.

Addressing Parliament after Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsuu’s exit speech, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson eulogised the outgoing Majority Leader for what he described as selfless leadership.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has vast experience in the affairs of Parliament and has been at the party’s helm for nearly two decades.

For that reason, Dr. Forson called on him to support the House with his institutional knowledge and skills in conducting government business.

