The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed that the Post 2024 Budget Workshop be held in Parliament.

The decision was made after members of Parliament were divided on whether to resort to the Rock City Hotel or the Volta Serene Hotel for the workshop.

Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency, had urged the House to consider hosting the exercise in Parliament to help save cost considering the current economic situation.

But the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had announced that the Post Budget workshop would be held at the Rock City Hotel in the Eastern Region from November 17 to November 19.

In the end, Bagbin ruled that the post-budget workshop be held in Parliament.

“Democracy has finally decided and the people have prevailed on their representatives to decide that this year’s post-budget workshop be held here in Parliament,” he said.

