Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has assured the Coalition of Muslim Organization of Ghana that the House will pass the anti-LGBTQ bill by the end of the year.

He made this known in an acceptance statement of an honorary title as Saifu_llah meaning the ‘Sword of God at Parliament House’ from the coalition.

The delegation led by Hajj Abdul Rahman acknowledged and commended Mr Bagbin for his immense contribution to protecting and safeguarding Ghanaian values and norms against the LGBTQ.

In Parliament on July 5, all 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) unanimously approved the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

This came after months of public debate and ratification of the 36-page document by the legislators and stakeholders since its introduction in 2021.

The controversial LGBT bill is a private member’s bill that was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. It is being spearheaded by 8 MPs.

The proponents want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalised in the country.

