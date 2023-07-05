It started off as one of the most unifying debates as parliamentarians from both sides set aside party lines to argue unanimously for the controversial Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

With religious leaders in the public gallery, opposition to the proposed Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 seemed unlikely.

MPs took turns addressing the Speaker, passionately articulating their reasons for supporting the bill and why they believed it was the right direction for citizens who violated it once it becomes law.

The proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and prohibit the promotion or advocacy of the same.

Notable contributions on the floor came from Ablekuma West MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor. Both legislators supported the bill, engaging in a brief discussion to clarify certain details.

The Minister said it was incumbent on the House to craft a piece of legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians regardless of whatsoever beliefs they may have so that it does not conflict with the constitution.

While Mr Dafeamekpor was on the floor there was a brief interruption as the microphones picked up an interjection.

The Second Deputy Speaker called out Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed asking him to withdraw his purportedly unparliamentary comments.

On the other hand, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was incensed by the development and accused the legislator of calling her a practitioner of the LGBTQ.

“I sat here and repeatedly heard Hon Murtala refer to me as a practitioner of LGBT to the hearing of everyone in this house… and if in response to that if I say he is mad. It is only a mad man who will refer to his colleague in this house as a practitioner of LGBTQ when you haven’t seen me having sexual intercourse with your wife or your daughter or your mother,” she flared up.

She burst out and called out all other legislators who she believes heard the comment and turned a deaf ear.

“And you all heard it and pretend that suddenly you’ve lost your sense of hearing,” she added.

Both individuals withdrew their comments on the request of the First Deputy Speaker and proceedings continued.

In the end, all MPs unanimously consented to the report’s recommendation that the bill is passed.

This follows months of public debate and ratification of the document by the legislators and other stakeholders since its introduction in 2021.

Already, the controversial bill has been hit with a number of legal actions with the latest lawsuit announced only on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

But approving the laying of the bill and the subsequent debate before the consideration stage, Speaker Alban Bagbin said it is clear that no legislator is against the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

“With the submissions just made by the Honorable Andy Appiah Kubi that all the 275 are in support of the bill, anybody who disagrees be on your feet and I will recognise you.

“Honorable members, since all members are in support of the bill, I am definitely not going to gag the House. I will give you the opportunity to expand and improve further the submissions made so that at the consideration stage, it will be enriched by your contributions.

“But I just want us to be clear that none is against the bill,” he stressed.