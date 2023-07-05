The Tamale High Court on Tuesday sentenced two women to 12 years imprisonment each over the murder of Madam Akua Denteh, the 90-year-old woman, who was murdered over witchcraft accusations.

The convicts, Hajia Serena Mohammed, and Latifa Bumaye were convicted on each of the two counts of manslaughter, and the prison terms are to run concurrently.

The convicts attacked and killed the 90-year-old woman at Kafaba, in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region in July, 2020.

Background

The 90-year-old woman was attacked on Thursday, July 23, 2020, and died the next day.

Seven individuals including the chief of the Kafaba community, Seidu Yahaya, were arrested by police at Salaga.

Hajia Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bomaye were later arrested at their hideouts.

Initially, the two were charged with attempted murder and murder. But they pleaded not guilty.

After three years of prosecution, the convicts through their lawyer, Abass Klimba Amankwah in April changed their not-guilty plea to guilty of manslaughter.