The year-on year Inflation for the month of October 2023 has dropped to 35.2 percent from the 38.1 percent September 2023.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service showed that the decrease in the general inflation rate being attributed to the marginal drop in food inflation.

Food inflation in the period was 44.8 percent, while non-food was 27.7 percent

In addition, Inflation for locally produced item was 34.4 percent while imported items was at 34.4 percent from 37.4 percent in last month.

Eastern Region recorded the highest rate of food inflation while Upper East region recorded the lowest rate.

