The news of the death of Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player, has taken Ghanaians by surprise.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward has reportedly been found dead after he went missing for days after the earthquakes in Turkey.

Atsu, who played for Hatayspor before his tragic death, was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before heading to Turkey. 

The 31-year-old was residing in an apartment in the Hatay city which suffered huge damages during the quake.

Reactions to his death have seen social media inundated with expressions of shock and surprise.

Ghanaians, who have been taken aback by the news, have taken to social media to express their surprise at the news as well as extend their message of condolences.

Others are also reliving memories of the former Chelsea player who over his lifetime gained massive love from the Ghanaian public.

Check them out: