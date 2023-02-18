The news of the death of Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player, has taken Ghanaians by surprise.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward has reportedly been found dead after he went missing for days after the earthquakes in Turkey.

Atsu, who played for Hatayspor before his tragic death, was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before heading to Turkey.

The 31-year-old was residing in an apartment in the Hatay city which suffered huge damages during the quake.

Reactions to his death have seen social media inundated with expressions of shock and surprise.

Ghanaians, who have been taken aback by the news, have taken to social media to express their surprise at the news as well as extend their message of condolences.

Others are also reliving memories of the former Chelsea player who over his lifetime gained massive love from the Ghanaian public.

Check them out:

🥇Vitesse Player of the Year

🏆Primera Liga winner

🥇AFCON player of the tournament



Christian Atsu, forever in our hearts 💔 #3Sports pic.twitter.com/CEIIJd1HRh — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) February 18, 2023

Christian Atsu’s Turkish agent,Murat Uzunmehmet:



“We found Atsu. He lost his life. Sorry for your loss.” pic.twitter.com/dMQxpHSY96 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 18, 2023

▪️Was Voted Best Player at the 2015 AFCON



▪️Won the Nissan Goal of the tournament at the 2015 AFCON



▪️Represented Ghana at the 2015,2017 and 2019 AFCON and 2014 World Cup



Son of the soil🇬🇭— Rest In Peace Christian Atsu🕊 pic.twitter.com/iCAs7i8OoT — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) February 18, 2023

Rest In Peace Christian Atsu 😭 pic.twitter.com/LcUIkRwSre — Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) February 18, 2023

I learned the name Atsu means Atta (Twin). Please is Christian Atsu twin brother there or is just a name given to him?.



Rest in Peace 😭🕊️ pic.twitter.com/peT4JW4LRF — Mo أجيمان Nyame 🌍 (@MoAgyemangNyame) February 18, 2023

I don’t want to believe this 😢 but if it’s true May Christian Atsu Soul Rest in Peace 😢 pic.twitter.com/nijIdgAMbk — MIMII NOKTURNAL 🐉 (@LoveMimii1) February 18, 2023

This news is so sad 😭. Rest well Christian Atsu, Rest well legend you will forever be remembered 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zL0NZdfvfO — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) February 18, 2023

Please is the news of Christian Atsu found dead true? 😭 This is sad

Rest in peace baller pic.twitter.com/ADEy9ToqT9 — Mo أجيمان Nyame 🌍 (@MoAgyemangNyame) February 18, 2023

May we not die in the quest of hustling for ourselves and our family. 😭💔💔



R.I.P Christian Atsu 💔 pic.twitter.com/F69TenONJ9 — JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) February 18, 2023

Sending love and strength to Christian Atsu’s wife and children



Rest In Peace Legend 😭 pic.twitter.com/4L4kaEM7FH — Nana Kay Burna (@Kwarms__) February 18, 2023

God, let Christian Atsu’s death News be another mistaken identity. 💔 pic.twitter.com/v2ZdWaN6wE — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) February 18, 2023

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support — Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023