The news of the death of Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player, has taken Ghanaians by surprise.
The former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward has reportedly been found dead after he went missing for days after the earthquakes in Turkey.
Atsu, who played for Hatayspor before his tragic death, was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before heading to Turkey.
The 31-year-old was residing in an apartment in the Hatay city which suffered huge damages during the quake.
Reactions to his death have seen social media inundated with expressions of shock and surprise.
Ghanaians, who have been taken aback by the news, have taken to social media to express their surprise at the news as well as extend their message of condolences.
Others are also reliving memories of the former Chelsea player who over his lifetime gained massive love from the Ghanaian public.
Check them out:
🥇Vitesse Player of the Year— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) February 18, 2023
🏆Primera Liga winner
🥇AFCON player of the tournament
Christian Atsu, forever in our hearts 💔 #3Sports pic.twitter.com/CEIIJd1HRh
Christian Atsu’s Turkish agent,Murat Uzunmehmet:— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 18, 2023
“We found Atsu. He lost his life. Sorry for your loss.” pic.twitter.com/dMQxpHSY96
▪️Was Voted Best Player at the 2015 AFCON— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) February 18, 2023
▪️Won the Nissan Goal of the tournament at the 2015 AFCON
▪️Represented Ghana at the 2015,2017 and 2019 AFCON and 2014 World Cup
Son of the soil🇬🇭— Rest In Peace Christian Atsu🕊 pic.twitter.com/iCAs7i8OoT
Rest In Peace Christian Atsu 😭 pic.twitter.com/LcUIkRwSre— Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) February 18, 2023
I learned the name Atsu means Atta (Twin). Please is Christian Atsu twin brother there or is just a name given to him?.— Mo أجيمان Nyame 🌍 (@MoAgyemangNyame) February 18, 2023
Rest in Peace 😭🕊️ pic.twitter.com/peT4JW4LRF
I don’t want to believe this 😢 but if it’s true May Christian Atsu Soul Rest in Peace 😢 pic.twitter.com/nijIdgAMbk— MIMII NOKTURNAL 🐉 (@LoveMimii1) February 18, 2023
This news is so sad 😭. Rest well Christian Atsu, Rest well legend you will forever be remembered 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zL0NZdfvfO— Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) February 18, 2023
Christian Atsu has passed on as confirmed by his agent @MuratUzunmehmet 💔#3Sports pic.twitter.com/DhceClTk6I— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) February 18, 2023
Please is the news of Christian Atsu found dead true? 😭 This is sad— Mo أجيمان Nyame 🌍 (@MoAgyemangNyame) February 18, 2023
Rest in peace baller pic.twitter.com/ADEy9ToqT9
May we not die in the quest of hustling for ourselves and our family. 😭💔💔— JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴 (@Jeff_Tymer_) February 18, 2023
R.I.P Christian Atsu 💔 pic.twitter.com/F69TenONJ9
Sending love and strength to Christian Atsu’s wife and children— Nana Kay Burna (@Kwarms__) February 18, 2023
Rest In Peace Legend 😭 pic.twitter.com/4L4kaEM7FH
God, let Christian Atsu’s death News be another mistaken identity. 💔 pic.twitter.com/v2ZdWaN6wE— KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) February 18, 2023
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning— Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023
My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support
Christian Atsu met his death when trying to find something to eat as a football player.💔 pic.twitter.com/04kce1JstX— KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) February 18, 2023