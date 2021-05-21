Budding highlife artiste, Fameye’s Senior High School (SHS) photo has sparked some reactions on social media.

A photo of Fameye, who was a student of Odorgonno SHS decades ago, has popped up on social media, the first of its kind.

A young Fameye, christened Peter Famiyeh Bozah, was captured in the school premises donning his white and green uniform.

In the throwback, he wasn’t rocking his famous short dreadlocks, and obviously, he was yet to rise to fame with his singing career.

Odorgonno SHS is where Fameye had the motivation to be a mainstream artiste, as he was a senior to rapper Medikal, who was already making waves.