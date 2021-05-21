Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, has been named the best U-21 player in the Dutch Eredivisie of the month following his explosive performance.

The Ajax Amsterdam forward registered his name twice on the score sheet for Ajax in four matches this month before the end of the 2020/21 season.

According to the Dutch Eredivisie official website, his passes and dribbling abilities after recording 92.4% accuracy of his 132 passes, made him stand out to clinch the accolade.

He becomes the second Ajax Amsterdam player to win the award after his teammate Jurriën Timber, who received the award in April.

The former FC Nodsjaelland ace was also named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Month for May.

Mohammed had an incredible debut season with Ajax, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 24 matches.

He won the Dutch Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup with Ajax in his debut season with the club.