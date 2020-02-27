Six people are reported to be in critical conditions following an accident at Boadi Junction in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Reports from witnesses indicated that the accident, involving a bus with registration number GR 522-19 and an articulator truck, occurred when the bus driver run into the truck after he lost control.

The bus, which was travelling from Aflao to Kumasi, is said to have made a sudden U-turn and run into a ditch.

The victims have since been rushed to the hospital after a swift response from the emergency service providers.