A husband and wife, Mawuli Adzani and Doris Adzikah have been arrested by the police at Akatsi in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region on child cruelty charges after their six-year-old daughter was found with severe injuries.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Dzineku, the Akatsi South District Police Commander, said on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at about 1830 hours, suspect Doris Adzikah of Tordzinu forced her six-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) to sit on a chamber pot filled with hot water.

He said during the act, the victim fell into the water and sustained severe burns on her buttocks.

The District Commander said Mawuli Adzani, the father of the victim rushed her to St. Paul’s Hospital at Akatsi for treatment but later abandoned the victim to her fate.

The police said the bad nature of the injury compelled one Grace Daku, a patient on admission to take care of the girl until she recovered.

The Commander said on February 18, at about 1200hours, Madam Daku reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Akatsi and that was when the suspects were apprehended with charges levelled against them.

Both were charged for negligently causing harm, abetment of crime, whiles Mawuli Adzani had an additional charge of exposing a child to danger.

Mr Adzani is in police custody assisting in investigations whiles Adzikah is on police enquiry bail.