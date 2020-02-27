Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has revealed that Kevin Prince Boateng was not willing to play every game for the country during his stint with the national team.

Boateng, 32, made a huge impression at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

However, the former AC Milan player was asked to leave the camp of the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil after he used uncultured words against Mr Appiah.

Boateng was later handed an indefinite suspension by the then Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

The 60-year-old claimed in his book: ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’, the German-born was never committed to play for the Black Stars.

”Kevin is a good player, and I welcome his contribution if he can help the team win. However, it is not lost on me that he has a pattern of choosing to play for Ghana when it suits,” coach Appiah said.

Boateng has not featured for the country since 2014.