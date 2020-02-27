Nursing mothers at Amonom, a farming community in the Atiwa West district of the Eastern region, are appealing for Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound as their children are weighed and treated under cocoa trees.

Speaking to Adom News’ Kwasi Azor, the nursing mothers expressed worry about lack of proper healthcare in the community.

Babies receive treatment under cocoa tree due to absence of CHPS compound

According to them, the community of about 1,500 population cannot boast of a CHPS compound, leaving nursing mothers with no option than to resort to shed of cocoa trees for treatment.

READ ON

They, therefore, appealed to the government for an intervention in their healthcare system.

Adding his voice, the District Chief Executive for Atiwa West, Isaac Asamoah, explained a chieftaincy dispute brought delay in delivery of project in the area, but plans were underway since the issue had been resolved.

Babies receiving treatment under cocoa tree due to absence of CHPS compound

He, therefore, assured the assembly would construct CHPS compound for Amonom to help improve healthcare delivery in the area.