The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that a self-service sim re-registration app will be launched on August 2.

According to her, this app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to cue at any network operator’s office.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said that the app will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Also, each registration via the app will be subject to a GH¢5 surcharge, she added.

The minister said that the launch of the app was delayed because “the Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity and Application Programming Interface (API) integration with all MNOs was only completed this weekend due to unavoidable circumstances.”

She said that “adequate time will also be required for publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App.”

This comes after many Ghanaians were faced with challenges during the sim re-registration exercise. Among other things, millions of Ghanaians are yet to receive their Ghana Card which is the main tool for re-registration.

Others are also yet to complete the second stage of re-registration due to long queues and other challenges at the network operators’ offices.

Because of this and other reasons, the Communications Minister announced that the deadline for re-registration has once again been extended.

The final deadline she said is September 30. This, she says, should give people adequate time to register all their sims.

“That will give us one full year of SIM registration. It will be reviewed at the end of this month and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services.”

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added that “it will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs. The full range of punitive measures will be announced at another press briefing in September.”