Blocked mobile phone SIM cards owners struggle for reconnection

With the deadline for the SIM re-registration exercises barely three weeks away, subscribers who have not registered are back at the centres.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has set September 30, 2022, as the date by which all SIM cards must be registered, failing which they will be blocked.

The decision by the National Communications Authority to block unregistered SIM cards effective September 5, 2022, also account for the crowd at the registration centres.

Since the blockage took effect subscribers have been struggling at the various re-registration centres to have their SIMs reactivated.

The SIM card re-registration became necessary because it has to be linked to the Ghana Card to prevent digital fraud.

A visit to some MTN registration centres showed distraught subscribers with some complaining of the slow process.

Below are scenes from the registration centres: