The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said that it will not provide identity management services at the Elwak Stadium on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Identity management services include replacement of lost cards, updating of personal records and correction of errors.

A statement issued by the NIA on Sunday, July 31 indicated that “the services will resume on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.”

The statement issued by the Client Services Unit of the NIA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Below is the full statement: