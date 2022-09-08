The National Communications Authority (NCA) has warned telephony subscribers who are yet to re-register their SIM cards not to sit on the fence.

The Authority insists that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by the deadline will be blocked soon.

The Director for Consumer and Corporate Affairs at the NCA, Kwame Gyan, said this in an interview with Accra-based Citi News on Wednesday, September 7.

Ghana card and SIM card for registration

Mr Gyan asked such users to take a cue from the current punitive measures being implemented.

“Hopefully, people will realise that we mean business because now if we are blocking people for not registering when we tell you that we are going to take you off the network from October 1, you should know that can happen and indeed, it will happen,” he said.

He added that the Authority knows some persons are deliberately refusing to comply with the directive.

“There are people who were in the queue when the minister announced that we have two months to register. They left the queues and went home. They have not returned to register.”

Already, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has asked mobile telephony subscribers not to blame their service providers for failure to register their SIM cards.

According to her, a full raft of punitive measures will soon be rolled out against those who fail to register their SIM Cards, using the Ghana Card.

Stressed in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7, that, “At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.

“If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”